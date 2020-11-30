Trust Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America cut their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.94. 63,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,765. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

