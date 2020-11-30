Trust Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,289,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 715,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,729,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 944,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

