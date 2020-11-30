Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.45 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,626,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,432,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.