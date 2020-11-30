Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.50 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 347,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118,289 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

VZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

