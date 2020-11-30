Trust Investment Advisors Has $816,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.92. 522,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

