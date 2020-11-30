Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 129 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.07. 177,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

