Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 60 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.