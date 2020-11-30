Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,500 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.