Trust Investment Advisors Sells 154 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.94. 136,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.