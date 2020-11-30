Trust Investment Advisors Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 431.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $31.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,761.31. 56,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,662.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

