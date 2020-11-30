Trust Investment Advisors Sells 263 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.85. 82,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

