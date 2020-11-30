Trust Investment Advisors Sells 524 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 478,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,372. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.