Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.68. 304,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

