Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.38.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $152.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -170.22 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

