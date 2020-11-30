Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 9,415 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 406.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

