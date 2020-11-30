Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,752,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. 14,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

