Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 422 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 138.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 68,345 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.8% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $474.88. 178,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.58 and a 200-day moving average of $334.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.79, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.