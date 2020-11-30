Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,668 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BIP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.