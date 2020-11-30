Truvestments Capital LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Livongo Health from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

In related news, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $3,689,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $3,098,673.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,609.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,393 shares of company stock valued at $85,322,655 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO remained flat at $$139.77 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livongo Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $151.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

