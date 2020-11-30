Truvestments Capital LLC Has $502,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 340,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The company has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

