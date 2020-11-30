Truvestments Capital LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4,160.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,807,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.58. 12,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

