Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,208.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $5,287,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

