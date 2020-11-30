Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 217,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

