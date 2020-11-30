Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.73 on Monday, reaching $348.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,687. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $377.15. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

