Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 144,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 70,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 776,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 1,180,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.