Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 148 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.24 on Monday, hitting $525.21. 136,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. The company has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.