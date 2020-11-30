Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 5,266 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,010.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 22,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,864,000 after purchasing an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.70. 52,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

