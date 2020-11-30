Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $35.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,751.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,657.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

