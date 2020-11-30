Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.20. 370,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.03. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,604 shares of company stock worth $95,687,773 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

