Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDC. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 93,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDC stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.09. 101,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,669. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

