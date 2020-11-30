Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

MO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,923. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

