Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 11,137 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D remained flat at $$79.04 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,437. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

