Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 17,870 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

