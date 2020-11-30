Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.25. The stock had a trading volume of 118,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

