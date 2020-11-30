Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.62.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

