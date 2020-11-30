Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $325.50

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 325.50 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 324.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 687466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $435.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

About Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

