UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 100,617 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Global Payments worth $485,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

NYSE GPN traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.30. 39,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

