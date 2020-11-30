UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 127,369 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,731,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,369 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Visa worth $2,145,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.77. The stock had a trading volume of 188,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

