UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 133,145 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Costco Wholesale worth $833,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.03. 93,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,487. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

