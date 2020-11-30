UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,420,573 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Tesla worth $1,275,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 411.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $725,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 362.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,659,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $711,764,000 after buying an additional 1,299,987 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $580.49. 1,542,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,096,680. The stock has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.42, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $601.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,474 shares of company stock worth $69,657,795. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

