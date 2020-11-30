UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 250,106 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.87% of Prologis worth $644,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 460,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,327,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $1,421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,560,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,340,000 after acquiring an additional 445,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 235,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

