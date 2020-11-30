UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of PayPal worth $1,483,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.70. 218,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $216.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

