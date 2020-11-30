UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of The Walt Disney worth $1,147,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $147.38. 243,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

