UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 426,045 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of AbbVie worth $803,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

