UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 537,107 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 537,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Cisco Systems worth $730,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. 723,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

