UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of McDonald’s worth $579,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

