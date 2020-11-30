UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.26 Billion Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,034 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,256,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,017,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.74. 46,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.