UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.46 Billion Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,463,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $118.75. 390,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

