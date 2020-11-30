UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Alphabet worth $1,621,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $31.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,761.31. 56,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,662.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,528.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

