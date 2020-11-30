UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.01 Billion Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of The Procter & Gamble worth $2,010,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.36. 283,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

